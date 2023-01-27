Working It Out? T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Head to Mediation with ABC

It has been two months and the fate of Good Morning America‘s romantic co-hosts, T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach is still undecided.

Mediation has been scheduled for both parties to engage with ABC to see what the next step may be, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

The media outlet also reported that both hosts have retained high-powered attorneys to navigate through whatever process the network may put in place.

A source stated that the two may not have technically done anything wrong, but Holmes may be the one with the biggest headache.

Since the romance between the two was first documented, other alleged affairs that Holmes has had over the years have turned up.

Both GMA3 hosts separated from their spouses last summer, while Robach is purportedly waiting for her divorce to be finalized. Meanwhile, Holmes recently filed for divorce as the two wait for the decision from management on their employment status.

Last week, The Daily Mail revealed that Holmes was involved in another “romantic affair” that took place in his office in 2015 with an intern. That brought the total of alleged affairs to three, including the current one with Robach.

The paper stated that the suspended GMA3 co-host had an affair with 24-year-old Jasmin Pettaway, who connected with him for the possibility of gaining him as a mentor. She was a script coordinator and was 13 years younger than Holmes. Holmes had been married to his wife, Marilee Fiebig for five years.

“This third staffer was no secret to most ABC employees, especially those at GMA who worked closely with her during that time,” the source said. “The question now is, will this latest revelation speed up the investigation and force ABC to decide T.J. and Amy’s fates sooner rather than later?”

The current couple reportedly began their romance last year in March 2022 while both were training for the New York City Marathon. Holmes and Robach, who hosted GMA3: What You Need To Know, have both been suspended as an investigation into their relationship continues.