11-Year-Old Autistic Boy Is Gifted a $15,000 Grand Piano by Stranger

Jude Kofie‘s story of becoming the next Mozart is a testament to how the love of music can unite people from all walks of life.

The 11-year-old, who is autistic, tugged many heartstrings over the weekend after a segment on CBS Sunday Morning revealed that Kofie received a grand piano worth $15,000 from a stranger.

For context, Kofie’s musical journey began in Colorado almost two years ago when his father, Isaiah Kofie, found him playing an old keyboard in the basement of their home. What’s ironic about this situation is that Kofie never had any piano lessons. Following the discovery, Isaiah purchased a bigger keyboard in an attempt to expand his son’s talents. Kofie’s story would ultimately go viral and make its way into the local news.

When the CBS Morning interviewer asked Kofie where his gift came from, he said, “It’s a miracle.” The piano prodigy added when questioned about why he felt it was a “miracle,” “That’s what I prefer.”

Eleven-year-old Jude Kofie, of Aurora, Colorado, demonstrated a remarkable talent no one anticipated when he discovered an old keyboard and, without any lessons, began playing – a talent piano tuner Bill Magnusson termed "Mozart level." https://t.co/njxydT6djB pic.twitter.com/0BV18zLchE — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 8, 2023

A piano tuner named Bill Magnusson stumbled upon Kofie and his family’s story one day in the news. It included the pre-teen’s mother and father, who relocated from Ghana, raising four children and sending money back home. Magnusson claimed that after hearing Kofie play that the performance moved him so much, he decided to use his inheritance to purchase the grand piano.

During the interview, Magnusson revealed that his act of kindness was because he wanted Kofie to have the best resources as he continues to improve his piano skills. He said, “What resources are left over to help this special little soul?”

As the cameras captured the piano being delivered to Kofie’s home, he appeared overjoyed and began playing it as soon as it was unwrapped. Toward the end of the discussion, Magnusson shared that he would tune the piano for Kofie and pay for piano lessons.

When Kofie’s father, Isaiah, was asked how he and the family felt regarding the entire situation, he explained that they were “super thankful.”