MTV's Ananda Lewis Partners With Gilled Sciences On Breast Cancer

Former MTV/BET veejay Ananda Lewis is partnering with Gilead Sciences to ensure quality healthcare is provided in all communities, AfroTech reports.

Lewis, a breast cancer survivor, says working with the research-based biopharmaceutical company is a “full circle moment” for her. Announced at Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival in May, Lewis teamed up with Gilead to continue a conversation she knows too well about wellbeing. “When I found out that Gilead Sciences is committed to advancing health and Black equity, those two things together, advancing health and Black equity, are exactly what I’m trying to do,” Lewis said. “They’re doing the work. Their money is where their mouth is, and I respect companies like that.”

Lewis’ platform targets how to keep your faith while battling what could be a fatal disease. In 2020, Lewis announced she had been battling stage three breast cancer for almost two years. During the event, she wanted women to be reminded to put themselves first when it comes to their health. “For me, prevention is the cure, and I want women to understand that every single day, having faith in God, for me, means taking care of what God created,” Lewis reminded festival guests.

According to the American Cancer Society, Black women have a 4% lower rate of breast cancer than White women but still have a higher chance of dying from this cancer—40%. However, studies show that lifestyle changes prevent nearly 30% of breast cancers. Being active, keeping a healthy weight, and limiting alcohol intake can help.

Gilead Sciences Senior Director Omoro Omoighe says the company is working to create homegrown solutions for the challenges Black women face in the healthcare industry. “At Gilead, we are all about thinking through how we can not just have a transactional conversation and engagement with the community, but really, a transformative one, and so this conference, for us, is all about widening the table,” Omoighe said. “We believe that communities have the solutions for the challenges that face them, especially Black women.”