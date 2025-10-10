Celebrity News by Jameelah Mullen Dueling Lawsuits: Andra Day Strikes Back At Ex-Manager Over Mismanaged Funds The 'Rise Up' singer claims her former management team left her in financial ruins.







Singer Andra Day and her former manager, Jeff Evans, have sued each other, with both accusing the other of financial misconduct.

Evans filed a lawsuit against Day on Oct. 6, claiming she failed to pay him a 40 percent share of her publishing royalties and a 20 percent commission on other deals he allegedly secured for the artist, Variety reports. Evans also alleges that between 2012 and 2017, the singer’s expenses exceeded her income, resulting in financial losses.

The filing also accuses Day of failing to pay at least $850,000, withholding publishing advances, and not making payments related to Day’s starring role in the Netflix film The Deliverance. Evans claims he has not been paid according to the terms of their various agreements since 2024.

Day filed a countersuit against Evans and his management companies, BassLine and Buskin, for exploitative practices. Day accused Evans of keeping 100% of several large payments, mischaracterizing expenses, and using her earnings for luxury travel. In the lawsuit, Day claims Evans “has admitted to failing to pay” her more than $575,000.

“What is immediately apparent is that Evans abused his role as a fiduciary to scam Day with blind greed,“ the lawsuit reads.

In her lawsuit, Day alleges that Evans and his team “siphoned so much money” from the actress that she couldn’t pay her credit card debt and was facing eviction. Additionally, Day claims the agreements they made ended in 2023.

Evans’ legal team asserts that some parts of those agreements are still in effect and denies the singer’s claims of exploitative practices.

“Ms. Day filed a baseless lawsuit against our clients one day after our clients brought an action against Ms. Day for royalties rightfully due to them,” Evans, BassLine, and Buskin’s attorney said in a statement to People. “Our clients categorically deny the allegations made against them and look forward to their day in court.”

Day’s lawsuit calls for a financial audit to uncover the alleged unethical practices and determine how much money, if any, Evans owes the singer.

