André 3000 Drops Latest Instrumental Album Moments After Met Gala Appearance

When OutKast member André 3000 appeared at the Met Gala in New York City on May 5 with a piano on his back, it was because it was a promotion for his latest project that dropped after his appearance.

The album is titled 7 piano sketches, which is labeled as “a collection of instrumental music recorded solo on the piano.” This marks the second solo album from the lyrically rich recording artist, although, once again, to the dismay of hip-hop fans, there are no “bars” from Andre. It’s a follow-up to his Grammy-nominated album, New Blue Sun.

In a press release, André stated that this album was composed prior to the recording of his first solo offering. In fact, he said it was recorded almost 10 years ago while he was staying with his son in Texas. There was nothing but a piano, beds, and TV screens.

In a written statement, he said, “The original title for it was ‘The Best Worst Rap Album In History,’ and here is an excerpt from the original liner notes:

‘It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all. It’s the best because it’s the free-est emotionally and best I’ve felt personally. It’s the best because it’s like a palette cleanser for me.’”

The Met Gala appearance was also used to introduce Benji Bixby, an evolution of André’s previous fashion line, Benjamin Bixby. The bespoke piano creation was done by Burberry in collaboration with Benji Bixby. Law Roach styled the creation for Andre to wear at the Met Gala’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The event was themed to celebrate “craftsmanship, structure, Black history, and the evolution of dandyism.”

The album can be streamed from various platforms.

Tracklist for seven piano sketches:

(WARNING: NO BARS)

bluffing in the snow and then one day you’ll … when you’re a ant and you wake up in an awesome mood, about to drive your son to school, only to discover that you left the lights on in the car last night so your battery is drained hotel lobby pianos blueberry mansions off rhythm laughter i spend all day waiting for the night

