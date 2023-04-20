Timeline Of Events: Ralph Yarl Shooting From Incident To Arrest

It’s been a triggering week for the Black community after learning that yet another unarmed Black child was shot for being Black. The details surrounding the shooting incident that left 16-year-old Ralph Yarl hospitalized for two gunshot wounds devastated his parents, protesters and legal advocates.

A Kansas City homeowner, who has been accused of shooting the teenager, has been identified as an older, white man and officials state that there was a racial component to the shooting.

According to CNN, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson has announced that Andrew Lester has been arrested and charged with two felony charges for shooting Ralph Yarl in the head last week.

“I can tell you there was a racial component to this case,” Thompson said at a news conference on Monday.

Lester is being charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action, according to a tweet from Ben Crump:

BREAKING: A Clay County prosecutor has filed charges against Andrew Lester for the shooting of 16-yo #RalphYarl. The 85-yo white man will be charged with assault in the 1st degree and armed criminal action. https://t.co/RT73dk6XDm — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 17, 2023

After mistakenly going to the wrong house to pick up his younger siblings in Kansas City, Yarl was shot in the head and arm by the 84-year-old white man when he appeared at his door.

Here’s a timeline of events from the shooting of 16-year-old Yarl leading up to Lester’s arrest:

Thursday, April 13

A young, Black teenager, 16, named Ralph Yarl mistakenly goes to the wrong house when going to pick up his younger brothers and gets shot twice by a white homeowner, Andrew Lester in Kansas City, Missouri After being shot by the homeowner, Yarl, while bleeding, goes to three different homes before someone finally helps him and calls police officers Kansas City police officers arrived at the scene before 10 p.m. and Lester was taken to the hospital Lester is then arrested for shooting the 16-year-old Black teenager



Friday, April 14

While Yarl lies in the hospital receiving medical aid for his wounds, police officers release Lester after holding him for 24 hours; the investigation into the incident continues.



Saturday, April 15

After news of the incident goes to the press, local residents begin to protest the shooting of the unarmed, Black teenager Residents go to the scene of the shooting and vandalize the home where Lester resides While Yarl recuperates in the hospital, a police investigation determines that charges should be brought against Lester



Sunday, April 16

Yarl was released from the hospital and sent home to recover from his gunshot wounds



Monday, April 17

An arrest warrant is issued for Lester’s arrest A press conference by Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson reveal the arrest warrant, and suggest charges against Lester are “a racial component to this case.” A GoFundMe is created for Yarl and quickly raises more than $2.5 million within 24 hours. Lester is arrested and charged with assault in the first degree and armed criminal action



It’s been reported that no words were exchanged between the two before Lester just the 16-year-old. He reportedly shot Yarl through his glass door and went outside to give Yarl an additional shot to the body. The teenager never set foot in his home as he was shot with a .32 caliber revolver.

RELATED CONTENT: Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Seeks Face-to-Face Meeting with Ralph Yarl In the Wake of Missouri Shooting Incident