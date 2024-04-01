‘Deliveredt’ Social Media Star Andrew Caldwell Announces Campaign For St. Louis Committeeman

Andrew Caldwell is going from the internet to Capitol Hill after announcing his candidacy for Committeeman of the 9th Ward in the City of St.Louis, Missouri.

The viral social media star made the announcement on Instagram, saying he’s “always been about people and business.

“Today, I took a step out on faith to handle the business of the people…I announce that I am an OFFICIAL CANDIDATE for Committeeman of the 9th Ward in the City of St.Louis!!!! #andrewcaldwellfor9thward

Caldwell seems to be taking his new love for politics seriously the old-school way. He recently posted a picture with St. Louis residents after knocking on their doors for support. Spent the afternoon knocking on doors and sharing with members of my community!…”

“I’m committed to the work of the community! Join me as I make an impact and implement action rather than sit home and talk about it.”

There is no set definition of responsibilities for a “committeeman” or “committeewoman,” but according to the St. Louis government website, “each party committee is selected for the purpose of representing and acting for the party in the interim between party conventions.”

Caldwell’s election date is August 6, and his announcement was met with much applause from supporters. “Congratulations! You would be great at fulfilling the duties of a committeeman,” @jamilahnasheed wrote in the comments. Another remembers seeing Caldwell out in the streets during protests. You were on the streets representing during the protests and taking people to task,” @cookingstuffeatingstuff said.

“I remember. You will be a good addition to the committee.”

There has been an influx of younger leaders looking to revitalize the city of St. Louis. Sen. Steve Roberts (D-St. Louis) – the youngest black State Senator in Missouri state history – recently introduced a bill to create a state program incentivizing the conversion of desolate office spaces be turned into residential spaces. After finding 20% of commercial spaces in downtown St. Louis are vacant, Roberts recommended a 25% tax credit be made available for qualifying projects.