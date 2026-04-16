Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn Android Users Might Qualify For Google’s $135M Settlement: Here’s How Anyone in the U.S. who used an Android device with a cellular data plan anytime since November 12, 2017, might qualify.







People who have used an Android phone since 2017 may be eligible for a share of a $135 million Google settlement—here’s how to find out if you qualify.

Google recently settled a lawsuit alleging its Android system transmitted user data without consent, The Independent reports. While the company denied any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay $135 million.

“We are pleased to resolve this case, which mischaracterized standard industry practices that keep Android safe,” said José Castaneda, a Google spokesperson. “We’re providing additional disclosures to give people more information about how our services work.”

Roughly 100 million people could qualify for the settlement. According to the administrator, a final approval hearing is set for June 23. Eligible claimants must be U.S. residents who used an Android device with a cellular data plan anytime since November 12, 2017. Those included in a prior California case tied to a $350 million settlement are not eligible. If approved, the $135 million fund will be distributed to qualifying users after attorney fees and court costs are deducted.

Individual payouts are expected to be modest, roughly $1 to $1.50 per person and capped at $100. U.S. Android users may be eligible, with key deadlines set for May 29 (objections) and June 23 (final approval hearing). Eligible Android users have been notified by mail or email, according to the settlement administrator, with payments to be issued electronically. Individual payout amounts have not yet been determined.

Users can contact the settlement administrator or visit the official website to verify their eligibility. Those unsure of their eligibility can contact the settlement administrator at 1-844-655-4255.

The lawsuit alleges that data transfers on Google’s Android system occurred in the background without user notice—even when devices were idle. It also claims these transfers could happen over cellular networks, potentially consuming users’ data plans.

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