Gabrielle Union and 3-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia James Union Wade Join Angel City FC as Investors

The 3-year-old daughter of former NBA player Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union is following in her father’s footsteps by becoming a part-owner of a sports team.

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) recently announced that the team gained more funds through several new investors in its latest Series A financing. Union and her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, join singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera and her fiancé, investor and executive at MasterClass Matthew Rutler; No. 1 New York Times best-selling author, purpose coach, Chief Purpose Officer of Calm, podcaster, and former monk Jay Shetty; Olympic Gold Medalist and gymnast Shawn Johnson East and husband, former NFL star Andrew East in the latest round of investors into the club.

Other investors include Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman, Marisa Sharkey and Bianca Gates, Andrea Lieberman. Other notable owners include Blythe Haaga, Paul and Catalina Haaga, and Betsy Williams.

“We are honored to welcome these investors to Angel City FC,” said Julie Uhrman, ACFC Founder and President, in a written statement.

“They are an incredibly diverse group of individuals whose life and work align with the mission of our club. Each of our new investors are committed to supporting our purpose to set higher expectations on and off the pitch through the impact we are making in the community and on the women’s game. This group joins our incredibly active and passionate roster of founding investors, and we couldn’t be more excited that they are part of the Angel City family.”

In July 2020, The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced that the city of Los Angeles was awarded an expansion team that is a majority woman-founded group that has formally coined itself “Angel City” in honor of its planned home in Los Angeles, according to a press release.

The group, led by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, and tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian, enlisted the help of tennis great Serena Williams and her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., along with the likes of Hollywood heavyweights, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, and Eva Longoria.

In collaboration with her parents and children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack, Kaavia released the first collection from the Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack collection, Vanity Fair reported.