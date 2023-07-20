LSU Basketball Stars Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson Land Amazon Commercial

LSU Basketball stars Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson have built quite the fanbase on social media. With a combined number of over 7 million followers across Tik Tok and Instagram, the NCAA champions have garnered widespread support. Now, the two women are making appearances on the small screen through commercials, ON3 NIL reports.

Reese and Johnson were recently featured in Amazon’s “Dormz” back-to-school commercial, where the two students decorated their college dorms with items from the company’s storefront. They have soared in popularity, and this is just one of the many brand deals they’ve landed since their NCAA championship win.

According to ESPN, the event was the most-watched NCAA Women’s basketball game ever and the most watched college basketball game ever, including men’s and women’s. The face-off garnered almost 10 million viewers. You can watch the Amazon advertisement below.

It seems like basketball runs in Reese’s blood. Her cousin Jordan Hawkin plays for the University of Connecticut, and he also received the NCAA Championship title this year for the men’s tournament, according to ABC News.

Reese, who transferred to the LSU team from the Maryland Terrapins a year ago, now has partnerships with PlayStation, Mielle Organics, and more. Though she struggled with the change, in April 2023, Reese spoke to ABC News about her career.

“A year and a day later, now I’m in this situation. So it’s crazy how life can change in a year,” she said.

Johnson, who once starred on Lifetime’s The Rap Game, has seen her rap career take off even more and recently signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

“The fact that I’m being recognized for my music as well as my basketball at the highest level, that was a breathtaking moment for me. Both of my lives crossed over how I wanted it to. It was an amazing feeling,” she told Uproxx in a June interview.

Like her teammate, Johnson has also earned her fair share of partnerships, scoring deals with major companies like Doritos and Papa John’s.

Not long ago, the two athletes were making TikTok videos in their locker room. Now, they’re walking red carpets. As many fans wait in anticipation for their next move, Reese and Johnson continue to gain momentum on and off the court.



