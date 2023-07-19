Another Day, Another Honor: LSU Star Angel Reese Has Basketball Court Renaming In Baltimore County

Another honor has been bestowed upon Louisiana State University basketball player Angel Reese after her memorable season this past year. According to a Twitter post released by the university, a basketball court has been named in honor of the NCAA champion in Baltimore.

Angel Reese Court Now open for hooping in Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/Q8IfkGhUIr — LSU Women’s Basketball (@LSUwbkb) July 17, 2023

According to CBS News, the newly renovated basketball court is located in Randallstown, where the talented athlete grew up. At the dedication, she said, “I go to LSU, but Baltimore, Randallstown, is always home for me.”

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski and other local authorities were with Reese on July 17, 2023, at the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center, where the basketball court has been renamed Angel Reese Court.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming and to give hope to kids in the crowd that one day this can be you,” Reese said.

To add to her list of achievements this year, CBS News reported that she is also being given the key to the city on July 18, 2023. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Reese will be honored at the Baltimore City Hall Rotunda.

The energetic forward led her LSU basketball team to its first national championship in early 2023. She became the first player to record 25 points, 20 rebounds, and five blocks in an NCAA Women’s Tournament game since 2000. Reese was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Final Four.

Before starting her collegiate career, she played for her high school basketball team. After graduating, she went to the University of Maryland before transferring to Louisiana State University, where she averaged 23 points and 15 rebounds to become a unanimous First-Team All-American.

After a successful season, Reese recently signed on to become the new face of the Black-owned haircare brand, Mielle Organics.