Angela Bassett Speaks on Son’s ‘Teachable Lesson’ After Michael B. Jordan Death Hoax

9-1-1 actress Angela Bassett recently told Entertainment Tonight about how proud she was that her son apologized for participating in a viral TikTok challenge that left her in an emotional state. And she acknowledged that it was a “teachable lesson” for him.

While attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Creative Impact Awards last week, Bassett explained what her son, Slater Vance, did and how he handled the aftermath of his actions.

“We all make mistakes, own up to them, take responsibility, and then hold your head up and move forward,” Bassett expressed to Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo.

Right before the New Year started, Bassett and Courtney B. Vance‘s son, Slater Vance, posted a TikTok challenge that called for a child to mislead their parents by saying a celebrity they love and admire had died. Slater told both actors that Bassett’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-star, Micheal B. Jordan, had passed away and filmed her reaction to the false tragic news.

The 16-year-old Slater made his mother visibly upset and emotional after he lied that The Wire actor had passed away. As the video filmed her reaction, Bassett is seen making her way toward Slater, clutching her chest while saying “Unh-uh.” Vance’s father, Courtney B. is heard saying, “Stop it. You’re playing.”

Slater then issued an emotional apology video, which has since been taken down.

“I would sincerely like to apologize for taking part in such a harmful trend. I apologize to Michael B. Jordan‘s entire family, his extended family and Michael directly as he is an idol of mine and taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful.”

“I don’t wish any bad ramifications of my actions upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash. I own this was a mistake and I hope this can be a teaching lesson to anyone else who uses social media as a tool and a source of entertainment to truly understand that your actions can have consequences that extend beyond you.”

“I apologize for any hurt that my actions might have caused Mr. Jordan or my parents or anyone else who could have been involved in this, and I am truly, truly and sincerely sorry” the 16-year stated in the video.