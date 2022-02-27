Angela Bassett Wins Her 11th NAACP Image Award For Outstanding Actress In A Drama Series

On Saturday night’s telecast (February 26) of the NAACP Image Awards, venerable actress Angela Bassett earned the Outstanding Actress In A Drama Series for her role as Athena Grant on the Fox drama 9-1-1.

Bassett, 63, is one of the highest-paid Black actresses on a televised drama, reportedly making $450,000 per episode, according to Vanity Fair.

Bassett boasts a 35-year career in movies, television, and theater, and she shows no signs of letting up. She rightfully earned the lucrative payout bestowed upon her. Meanwhile, the movie-going audience patiently waits to see her grace the big screen again as Ramonda for Marvel’s Black Panther 2, reports ET Online.

Questlove, filmed at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, virtually presented the actress with the NAACP Image award, her eleventh NAACP Image Award, and the 23rd nomination.

“Thank you, NAACP, for your support tonight and my entire career,” she said. “Definitely want to thank my fellow nominees whose work is consistently nuanced and beautiful and inspiring.”

Bassett gave thanks to Fox-Disney, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the show creators of 9-1-1, and shouted out her castmates and crew members who she acknowledged “worked and gave everything to make a number 1 show.” She also showed appreciation to her husband, children, and the family dog.

“I’m so blessed and so fortunate that we have that collaboration and respect with one another whether it’s in the writer’s room or in front of the camera,” said Bassett, an executive producer in the virtual press room.

“It means the world. They take whatever I bring and take it seriously. They are right there with me and behind me.”

Bassett shared the category along with fellow nominees Dawn-Lyen Gardner (Queen Sugar), Octavia Spencer (Truth Be Told), Queen Latifah (The Equalizer), and Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar).

