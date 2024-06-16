‘Angel Of The Night’ Singer Angela Bofill Dies At Age 70

Angela Bofill, an R&B singer known for her hits “Angel of the Night” and “I Try,” has died at age 70. A rep for the entertainer confirmed the news on June 14.

Bofill died at her daughter’s home in Vallejo, Calif., on the morning on June 13, as reported by People. Her friend and manager, Rich Engel, posted the somber news to her personal Facebook account.

“ON BEHALF OF MY DEAR FRIEND ANGIE, I AM SADDENED TO ANNOUNCE HER PASSING ON THE MORNING OF JUNE 13TH,” expressed Engel. He later wrote of her funeral date on June 28.

However, the account shared another update on behalf of Bofill’s husband, Chris Portuguese.

“JUST TO CLEAR UP THE CONFUSION. ON BEHALF OF SHAUNA BOFILL, HUSBAND CHRIS PORTUGUESE, WE ARE SADDENED BUT MUST REPORT THAT THE PASSING OF ANGELA YESTERDAY IS INDEED TRUE. WE THANK MELBA MOORE AND MAYSA FOR THEIR EARLY CONDOLENCES. THANKs FOR YOUR MANY POST,” detailed the post.

Bofill was born in New York in 1954, and recently turned 70-years-old on May 2. Of Cuban and Puerto-Rican descent, the Bronx native studied at the Manhattan School of Music. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Music before beginning her professional singing career.

She released her first album, Angie, in 1978. Following her more successful second album, Angel of the Night, Bofill signed with Clive Davis’ Arista Records. She went on release three albums under the label. Bofill emerged as a unique face in the R&B genre given her identity as a Latina.

However, she also faced health problems that stunted her vocal ability. She suffered a stroke in 2006 which left her paralyzed on her left side. Her second stroke in 2007 left her unable to sing, leading her to take a step back from performing in her later years. Despite this, her recognition in the music industry remained, including her induction into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2023.

Bofill’s legacy continues on for her decades-long career and multiple hits that made her a household name in early years of R&B. The family did not list a cause of death.