Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Debut Their Romance On New Year’s Eve

Years after Yo Gotti rapped about his crush on Angela Simmons, the Memphis native stepped into the New Year with Angela by his side.

The entrepreneur and hip-hop mogul announced their romance in the form of an official photoshoot they debuted on New Year’s Eve.

“You are all I need and more,” Angela captioned the post along with a heart emoji.

The pair looked regal in black tie attire, Angela in a black sequined floor-length gown and black Louboutin shoes, and Gotti in a matching black tailored suit. To top off the lavish relationship announcement, Angela and Gotti posed in front of a black Rolls Royce.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star stood alongside Gotti in one photo, and sat next to him in the back of the Rolls in another. The last photo showed Gotti holding an umbrella as he escorted Angela out of the luxury vehicle.

Fans praised the romantic debut and how Gotti seemingly spoke it into existence on his 2016 hit record “Down In The DM” when he rapped ” I just followed Angela Simmons/ Boy I got a crush on Angela Simmons/ they like Damn, Gotti, you bold fu*kit I’m a let the world know. Goals.”

“Love this. Bro spoke it,” actor Lance Gross wrote under Angela’s post.

“It’s going down in the DM,” socialite Alonzo Arnold wrote.

“Power in the tongue. I see y’all,” Spectacular of Pretty Ricky said.

Angela shared a second photo alongside her man that showed a close up of her and Gotti inside the Rolls Royce.

“2023 ❤️❤️,” Angela captioned the post.

After making the big relationship announcement, Angela took to her Instagram Story to share that she’s “happier than I ever been.” The socialite included a pink heart emoji to hint at who she was referring to.

Gotti shared videos from the shoot and let his fans know he “ain loss a crush since high school.”

He plugged his CMG record label in the caption of his second post.

Yo Gotti has been fueling dating rumors in recent months. In September, the pair were spotted partying together for Simmons’ 35th birthday, Hip Hop DX reports. The couple appears to have taken their time building a bond before announcing their romance to the world.