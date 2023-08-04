Angela Yee Gives Back to Formerly Incarcerated Women With Investment Building In Detroit

Angela Yee is giving back to formerly incarcerated women in a big way with her latest investment property in Detroit.

The famed radio personality just closed a deal on a deal 30-unit building in Detroit’s Midtown area and plans to give 10 of the apartments to formerly incarcerated women, CBS News reports.

“We’re providing housing for people who really need it,” she said.

“It’s a real struggle for people once they get incarcerated to find adequate housing.”

The “Lip Service” host says her latest investment is more about how she can help others rather than how much money she can make.

“I feel like the best and most satisfying thing is when somebody is like, you changed my life,” she said.

The investment comes in partnership with Dr. Topeka K. Sam, founder of Ladies of Hope Ministries which offers aid to formerly incarcerated women. Sam was once incarcerated herself and now uses her organization to help formerly incarcerated women across the country.

“What’s so exciting about this project is that we’re getting people a true fresh start and opportunity,” Sam said.

Yee was front and center on Wednesday, August 2 to make final design decisions on the property she hopes to complete by May 2024.

“For me, if I can be successful the way that I have and make the money that I’ve made, there is no reason for me to do that on my own and not do anything that’s not going to help the next person,” she said.

Yee has invested heavily in the city of Detroit. In addition to her latest development, she also owns a hair store in Hazel Park and previously rehabbed a home in the Boston Edison community.

Yee’s “Lip Service” co-host Jasmine Brand is also an investor in the project and is excited to see what will become of the new venture.

“It’s really like it has a lot of potential, and you can see it come to fruition, so I’m super excited to see something start and blossom,” Brand said.

