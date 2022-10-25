BBQ Invite Activated: Angelina Jolie Joined Her Black Daughter for Spelman’s Homecoming Weekend

Angelina Jolie was outside for Spelman homecoming weekend and Atlanta Twitter has been cutting up about it.

The Academy Award-winning actress was in Atlanta over the weekend to support her daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, for her first homecoming as a college student. Jolie was low-key with no paparazzi or entourage while enjoying the festivities with her daughter, HuffPost reported.

The Eternals star was photographed hanging out with other parents, students, and attendees at the event.

“Angelina Jolie was really OUTSIDE with her daughter Zahara at Spelhouse Homecoming this past weekend. 🔥🔥🔥.” Followers captioned a post of photos showing Jolie enjoying the Spelhouse vibes.

A student doing community service was able to snap a photo with Jolie and Zahara.

Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming (I was doing community service looking an embarrassing mess) pic.twitter.com/JInXUxQhtF — Coco Michelle 👱🏽‍♀️💅🏽 (@coco_michelle__) October 22, 2022

Others applauded the Hollywood star for attending Spelhouse without any security or entourage.

Yo! Angelina Jolie is real one! She was in the middle of SpelHouse homecoming crowds w/her daughter. No security or anything! 😩😆 — The Excogitate One (@_ethatsme) October 22, 2022

So I just met Angelina Jolie @ Spelhouse Homecoming….shook. — Maybe: Miss Savannah USA The Engineer 💕⚙️ (@briatheengineer) October 22, 2022

One video clip showed how “down to earth and beautiful” Jolie was while supporting her daughter at the homecoming event.

🆕 Angelina Jolie attends Spelman College Homecoming that goes through 16-23. Her daughter Zahara Marley is attending the said College. "so down to earth and beautiful" 😍#AngelinaJolie #SpelmanHomecoming pic.twitter.com/eojqDRADak — Tres 🥉 (@DaggerIsLove) October 23, 2022

Zahara is one of Jolie’s six children she welcomed and adopted while married to actor Brad Pitt. Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopia back in 2005, according to Yahoo.

The 17-year-old is completing her first year of college as a freshman at Spelman, and her superstar mom has been present during the transition. Jolie shared her excitement when dropping Zahara off at the prestigious all-women’s HBCU this past summer.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” Jolie captioned the post.

“Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Amid Jolie’s appearance at Spelhouse, some credited her composure during the event as an example of how non-Black people are “showing up in Black spaces.”

“I appreciate how Angelina Jolie shows up in Spelman spaces and doesn’t make it about her. (I kinda hate how we often make it about her.) There’s a lesson there for non-black folks showing up in black spaces.”