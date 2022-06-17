Two White Men Arrested For Threatening Black Teen, Throwing a Rock In His Car In Same Town Trayvon Martin Was Killed

Two white men in Florida, in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed by George Zimmerman, have been arrested on felony charges.

The pair were apprehended after they harassed and racially profiled a 16-year-old teenage Black boy and also threw a rock through his car window, according to Heavy.

The two white men, Donald Eugene Corsi and Howard Oral Hughes reside in Sanford, Florida, which is the same city where 17-year-old Martin was assaulted before being shot and killed by Zimmerman in 2012.

The victim posted a video of the incident on his Instagram account which shows the two white men verbally assaulting him as a white woman, who was also filming, yells out, “Get out of this neighborhood. You don’t belong here.”

“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood. They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window. All I wanted to do was

de-escalate until police came, because I wasn’t about to get charges pressed on me for no reason 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

The victim’s father said that the police were called to the scene but did not immediately arrest the two white men. Seminole County court records show that Corsi, 52, and Hughes, 61 were later taken into custody.

Corsi was charged with weapon offenses saying that he sent a “missile” into a vehicle, which is a second-degree felony. They both were charged with criminal mischief, being accused of causing more than $1,000 in damages to property, which amounts to a third-degree felony. Hughes was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor battery (touch or strike). The two men were released from the Seminole County jail after posting bond.

Hughes was released after posting $2,500 bail, while Corsi was released after he posted a $17,000 bond. The scheduled court date for the pair is on Aug. 16 for their arraignments.

Corsi could face up to 15 years in prison if he is found guilty of the second-degree felony weapons offense as well as a fine and probation.

On the third-degree felony charge, Hughes and Corsi are looking at up to five years in Florida state prison plus fines and probation. Hughes was also charged with a misdemeanor that carries a potential sentence of up to one year in jail.