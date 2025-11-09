Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Anok Yai Named 2025 Model Of The Year, Cementing Her Legacy As A Global Fashion Icon The Sudanese-American supermodel received the honor ahead of the British Fashion Awards ceremony, marking a new era in representation.







The British Fashion Awards have announced their 2025 Model of the Year weeks before the actual ceremony — and the honor belongs to Sudanese-American supermodel Anok Yai, whose meteoric rise continues to reshape the global fashion landscape.

“A defining force in today’s fashion landscape, Anok’s impact transcends the runway—from redefining beauty standards to championing artistry and representation on a global stage,” the British Fashion Council (BFC) said in a statement on Instagram. “Her influence continues to shape culture and inspire the next generation.”

For Yai, 27, the recognition marks a full-circle moment in a journey that began by chance. In 2017, while attending Howard University’s Homecoming, a candid photo of her glowing in the crowd went viral — catapulting the then-college student into the world of high fashion. That viral moment led to modeling contracts and a string of opportunities that transformed her into one of the industry’s most recognizable faces.

Since then, Yai has dominated runways and campaigns across the globe. As reported by Dazed, this year alone, she opened shows for Ferragamo, Coperni, and Hugo Boss, and closed for Ralph Lauren, Fendi, Vetements, and Messika. Her presence has been equally commanding at Saint Laurent, Mugler, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, and Chanel under Matthieu Blazy’s direction.

Anok first captured the world’s attention in 2018 when she became the first Black model to open a Prada show since Naomi Campbell in 1997, a moment that catapulted her into global… pic.twitter.com/ebm9oxRzrd — NBG Africa (@nbgafrica) November 8, 2025

Beyond the runway, Yai continues to shape modern fashion imagery. She has fronted Mugler’s Alien fragrance campaign, appeared in Gap’s latest ads, and featured in the revived Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Her editorial presence has been equally powerful, with recent covers for Vogue France, Perfect, and Allure — the latter shared with last year’s winner, Alex Consani.

Breaking with tradition, the BFC did not release a shortlist this year. Instead, a private panel of industry insiders — including BFC CEO Laura Weir, photographer Campbell Addy, and stylist Carlos Nazario — unanimously selected Yai as the winner.

Yai now joins the ranks of fashion legends like Bella Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, and Kate Moss, who holds the record with three wins. As only the second Black model to ever open a Prada show, following Naomi Campbell, Yai’s success has been pivotal in broadening representation for dark-skinned Black women in luxury fashion.

With her latest accolade, Yai’s influence reaches far beyond modeling — solidifying her status as a cultural trailblazer and a symbol of modern beauty.

