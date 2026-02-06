Another Chick-Fil-A Franchise Accused Of Racism And Discrimination

A former Chick-fil-A employee is suing a Philadelphia franchise owner for discrimination.

Tiffany Lynch filed suit Feb. 2 in federal civil court, alleging persistent racial and homophobic abuse, including racist language and discriminatory hiring practices.

Lynch, who worked as executive director for operations at the Chick-fil-A at Wayne Square, in Wayne, Pennsylvania, named franchise owner Joshua Grimm as a defendant.

Lynch’s complaint alleges that Grimm, a white man, “regularly used the ‘N-word.’” Additionally, the suit claims Grimm profiled customers and potential employees. For example, he implied Black customers “require extra cleanup” when dining in the establishment and that Black people have foul body odors.

According to Lynch, the franchisee would also juxtapose potential Black employees with a former employee who was seemingly more acceptable: “ghetto Black” versus “Nasir Black.” The Black woman executive said her judgment was constantly called into question when a Black person’s resume was taken into consideration, The Independent reported.

“Defendant Grimm used the [N-word] many times in Plaintiff’s presence,” the complaint alleges. “For example, Defendant Grimm frequently told stories that he had an all-white upbringing and when he met his first Black person, he said, ‘What’s up, my [N-word].” He told this story regularly, emphasizing the [N-word].”

The complaint describes Grimm’s actions as “clear racism” and also alleges that he made repeated homophobic comments directed at Lynch, who is gay.

Lynch reported the alleged conduct to human resources personnel at the franchise, including Grimm’s sister, but the complaint says those reports were “not meaningfully investigated.”

The lawsuit seeks back pay, front pay, bonuses, and other employment benefits, and asks a judge to order the franchise to adopt effective anti-discrimination policies.

Unfortunately, accusations of racial bias in Chick-fil-A restaurants are not uncommon.

In October 2025, a Chick-fil-A store in Augusta, Georgia, issued an apology after a Black police officer was required to pay for his meal while three white officers ate for free. The officer, identified as Tracey Reid, said he was “humiliated” and could not imagine another reason for the slight except race.

Franchise owner Kenny Hana acknowledged the act and issued an apology to Reid. In a statement, Hanna asserted the situation was a result of a misunderstanding.

“We regret the unintentional impact this incident had and sincerely apologize to our guest,” Hana wrote. “We were deeply concerned by this claim. It appears to have been an honest oversight across separate lines and registers. We are strongly committed to supporting our community’s first responders.”

Reid and Lynch’s claims are only a couple of many. In recent years, Chick-fil-A employees have alleged preferential treatment for white employees, hostile work environments due to race, and anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

