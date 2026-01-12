Business by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ex-In-N-Out Employee Sues Over Alleged Discrimination Against Locs The 21-year-old plaintiff claims his In-N-Out manager pressured him to cut off his locs to fit work policies.







A former Black employee at In-N-Out has sued the fast food chain over his bosses’ alleged hair discrimination against his locs.

Elijah Obeng is seeking legal action against his employer for wrongful termination. The 21-year-old California native claims that management mistreated him over his hair, alleging that his bosses pressured him to remove the natural hairstyle.

According to KIISFM, Obeng is seeking at least $3.2 million in damages for workplace discrimination and wrongful firing. He filed the lawsuit with the Compton Superior Court in June 2025, also alleging harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Invoking the CROWN Act, a statewide law that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and natural hair styling, Obeng says management pressured him to change his hair to comply with In-N-Out’s grooming policies at its Compton location.

“In-N-Out had grooming and uniform policies that required employees to wear hats and keep hair tucked underneath, and I was pressured to change my hair to comply,” Obeng says.

Obeng says that, while he did try to comply, even braiding his locs to fit under his hat, management continued to say it was not enough to meet work standards. They even suggested that he cut his hair or change his style further, reportedly sending him home one day to shave his sideburns.

He called the public dismissal “humiliating,” later stating that the employers fired him from the Compton storefront.

“I contend that the stated reason was not the true reason and that my natural hair/hairstyle and my resistance to discriminatory grooming expectations were substantial factors in the adverse actions taken against me,” added Obeng.



Obeng maintains that his hair was a natural style that aligned with his racial and cultural identity. However, he says that his bosses did not respect this notion, leading to his lawsuit.

Since it was signed into California law in 2019, the CROWN Act has legally protected against race-based hair discrimination in schools, workplaces, and other establishments. As of this year, 28 states have CROWN Act regulations in place to ensure these prejudices do not limit academic or professional opportunities.

In light of the filing, attorneys for In-N-Out have filed to settle the matter privately, as the employee contract states disputes can be arbitrated. However, Obeng wants to keep the matter in public court. He argued that signing the agreement as a 17-year-old minor makes him eligible to evade its stipulations.

The cult-favorite eatery has also denied Obeng’s claims that his firing stemmed from this hair discrimination. A hearing remains scheduled for Jan. 22 over the motion to handle the case privately.

