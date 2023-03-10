Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer Are the Kings of BBQ in New Series Forthcoming on A&E

Cedric the Entertainer is going from Kings of Comedy to Kings of BBQ; and he is bringing fellow comedian Anthony Anderson with him.

This week, A&E announced that a new series starring Cedric and Anderson will be coming to the network. The working title of the series is Kings of BBQ and it is slated to air for ten episodes. The two will bring their black-ish ways of barbequing to The Neighborhood, as the duo work hand in hand to start their barbeque brand, AC Barbeque.

“Anthony and I are very excited to take our audience into the savory, smokehouse-filled, finger-licking world of barbeque all across the United States,” Cedric The Entertainer said in a written statement. “In collaboration with A&E, we created the ‘Kings of BBQ’ series as a perfect way to share our new business venture, AC Barbeque, with all of you.”

The two friends will head out on a culinary journey to to perfect their brand, while finding the best techniques, flavors, and traditions for “mouthwatering barbeque across America.”

“I’m thrilled to partner with A&E on this series to honor the traditions and flavors of barbeque that have been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember,” said Anderson. “The launch of AC Barbeque has been a lifelong dream for Cedric and I and we cannot wait to learn more about the craft and share our journey.”

The episodes of Kings of BBQ will follow the two comedians as they meet with barbeque chefs, pitmasters, and others who are experts in the field as they share their knowledge and secrets of the trade. Along the way, Cedric and Anderson will also be highlighting Black Excellence in the industry.

The pair is also serving as executive producers – Cedric The Entertainer and Eric C. Rhone for A Bird And A Bear Entertainment; and Anthony Anderson and E. Brian Dobbins for their company, Just a Kid From Compton.