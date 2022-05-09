Anthony Anderson Graduates From Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University

It took 30 years, but black-ish star Anthony Anderson is a college graduate!

Weeks after black-ish‘s eight-season run ended, so did Anderson’s pursuit of a college degree. The Compton, California, native celebrated his graduation from Howard University on his Instagram account over the weekend.

He received his bachelor of fine arts degree from the newly named Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

“To quote Biggie, “IT WAS ALL A DREAM!” Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full circle moment. It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen! I’d like to thank Dr. Wayne Fredrick, Dean Phylicia Rashad, Dean Denise Saunders Thomas and Courtney Bless Long for helping to make this happen for me! It takes a village. Thank you to my son @hotboynato for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University. This is just the beginning! HU!…

The actor, who will return to his old stomping grounds on NBC with Law & Order, spoke about obtaining his degree in 2018 when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to People Anderson revealed that he never finished college because he “ran out of money after my junior year.” He spoke to officials at Howard University about taking classes online, at home, and taking “some practical classes on campus” so he would be able to get his degree and “walk with my son in 2022.”