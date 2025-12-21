Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Why Anthony Joshua Could Lose $66M Despite Winning Knockout Fight With Jake Paul Joshua will have to pay up for both U.S. and U.K. taxes from his $140 million prize money.







Anthony Joshua could lose millions despite his knockout win in a boxing match against Jake Paul.

The prized fighter came out on top in his Dec. 19 fight against the influencer-turned-boxer. However, Joshua may not get the expected payday fans would think, with Paul actually earning more from the entire spectacle.

According to Yahoo Sports, the British fighter will actually lose around half of the $140 million prize purse, on top of a seven-day suspension due to boxing rules. The fight ended with a sixth-round knockout punch from Joshua, leaving Paul with significant injuries.

Taking place in Miami, the fight’s abrupt end sent shockwaves through social media and boxing fans. Paul posted an update on his injuries the following day. He confirmed that Joshua’s hits left him with a broken jaw in two places.

Alongside a break from the ring, Joshua will suffer some major blows financially. Due to tax constraints in the U.S., where the fight took place, and the U.K., where Joshua has citizenship, he will have to fork over millions of his earnings.

Despite receiving $140 million from the win, he will have to give up 37% of this cash due to U.S. federal income tax, in addition to $11.3 million for British taxes, titled His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs. Nearly 3 million more will go toward National Insurance contributions.

This leaves him with a fraction of that initial payout, totaling to a take-home prize of $74 million. On the other hand, Paul will leave with more money leftover despite the knockout loss, only having to give up $55 million for U.S. taxes.

Although leaving with less prize money, many in the boxing community have saluted Joshua for his knockdown of Paul. The internet personality’s transition to boxing has garnered polarizing reactions from boxing enthusiasts. For some, his recent loss feels like “karma,” especially for his previous, and controversial, fights with retired boxing giants like Mayweather and Tyson.

Jake Paul is the biggest clown on earth and has done irrefutable damage to boxing. Those who know, know.



Anthony Joshua getting the KO is karma for YEARS for so many REAL boxers and fighters that Paul disrespected, and had rigged fights with. pic.twitter.com/m4UiUWcJ1n — Robby The Brain (@RobbyTheBrain) December 20, 2025

Many still debate on the legitimacy of Paul’s boxing career. However, this fight itself has also signaled what a seasoned professional can do in the ring.

Jake Paul is not a real boxer.



He literally has never fought an active professional boxer until today and we saw what happened when he does. #JakeJoshua — 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) December 20, 2025

