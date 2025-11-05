Jake Paul Cancels Exhibition Match Against Gervonta Davis After Domestic Violence Accusations

Jake Paul and his company, Most Valuable Promotions, announced that the exhibition boxing match that was supposed to take place between Paul and Gervonta Davis has been canceled after Davis was hit with a civil lawsuit from his former girlfriend, Courtney Rossel. Paul eviscerated Davis via his social media account after the cancellation.

According to ESPN, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was gearing up to fight the undefeated Davis in Miami at the Kaseya Center, Nov. 14, but nixed the boxing match after Rossel filed her lawsuit against Davis. The WBA lightweight champion was hit with the suit accusing him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

A report was filed on Nov. 3, with the Miami Gardens Police Department claiming that Davis allegedly assaulted the woman at her place of employment, a gentlemen’s club, Tootsie, where she worked as a VIP cocktail server. The alleged incident occurred in a back room of the club that lacked cameras. She stated that she was dragged through a stairwell, kitchen, and the back exit before being physically assaulted in the parking garage.

She also claims it wasn’t the first time he struck her, stating that during their five-month relationship, she suffered domestic violence several times and alleged that there were at least four previous incidents where he assaulted her.

This news comes less than three months after prosecutors dropped a domestic violence case (Aug. 12) against the boxer after he was arrested in July, when he was accused of striking the mother of his two children during a custody exchange. The misdemeanor battery charge was dismissed after she refused to press charges against the boxer.

The fight cancellation angered Paul, and he did not hold back in a post on his X account. He pointed out the difficulties he encountered leading up to the now-canceled exhibition match, citing unprofessionalism, among other matters. He apologized to the other fighters on the undercard while chastising Davis as a “woman abuser.”

“Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests, related accusations, and lawsuits. If you support this man you… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 4, 2025

Paul is looking for someone else to fight on Netflix, where he has a multi-fight deal with the streaming giant.

