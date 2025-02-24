Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Anti-DEI Group Files Complaint Against Chicago Public Schools’ Black Student Success Plan The plan is meant to address disparities for Black students within Chicago Public schools.







A conservative advocacy group has filed a federal anti-discrimination complaint against Chicago Public Schools as the city’s school system unveils its Black Student Success Plan.

The group, Parents Defending Education, has advocated against the teaching of race and gender topics, submitting previous complaints against other cities’ school districts. The group waited until CPS released its five-year plan meant to boost the achievement of Black students within their district.

According to Chalkbeat Chicago, the group filed the complaint with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. In the document, it cited the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause banning affirmative action college admissions. Furthermore, they cited the “Dear Colleague” letter issued by the department this month urging school districts to pause race-based initiatives or face potential federal funding cuts.

While race based, the success plan seeks to lessen the disparities prohibiting Black students from thriving in Chicago schools. It aims to reduce suspensions given to Black students, increase the number of Black teachers, and promote the teaching of Black history across more classrooms. Through its five-year implementation, they also hope to increase the graduation rates of Black students.

Parents Defending Education, however, believes that these measures are discriminatory against students of other races. In a statement, a spokesperson for the organization shared that the plan supports “political indoctrination” in public schools.

“Parents Defending Education hopes that this complaint will spur quick action to remedy unlawful practices and end discrimination on the basis of race, and political indoctrination in America’s schools,” a spokeswoman for the group said in a statement to Chalkbeat Friday.

They also claim the plan overshadows other students’ academic struggles within the district, including Latino students. However, Black students continue to hold the most disproportionate rates out of any identity group.

CPS has remained aware of the timing of this plan’s rollout, especially as the Trump administration cracks down on DEI initiatives across public schools and federal departments. Despite this, CPS officials emphasized that they will continue ensuring all students can achieve while acknowledging and uplifting their cultural identities.

“We will stay true to our values and our mission — to provide all students with a rigorous, joyful, and equitable daily learning experience that affirms and celebrates their identities,” explained district CEO Pedro Martinez.

In the meantime, district leaders have stated they will review and respond to the complaint.

