Anti-Vaxxers Gather at Brooklyn Nets’ Home Opener to Support Kyrie Irving

The saga of Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving has another turn as a group of anti-vax supporters protested and swarmed the Nets’ home opener.

According to NBC 4 New York, a few dozen fans who supported Irving’s choice to not get a COVID-19 vaccination shot in order to play home games in New York this NBA season gathered outside the Barclays Center on Sunday right before the game.

Stationed in the plaza area outside the arena, they chanted “Let Kyrie play! Let Kyrie play!” while holding up signs that read, “Stand with Kyrie.” Some protestors broke through barriers and made their way to the arena’s front entrance about an hour before the game’s official start.

Police said there were no arrests.

“Barclays Center briefly closed its doors today in order to clear protestors from the main doors on the plaza and ensure guests could safely enter the arena. Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule,” Mandy Gutmann, a Barclays Center spokesperson, told CNN in a written statement.