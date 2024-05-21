Antonio Brown Files For Bankruptcy

Controversial former NFL player Antonio Brown has filed for bankruptcy, according to a social media post on his CTESPNNetwork X account.

The X account, which is owned by Brown, revealed the news with little detail, but it also announced that he will be coming out with new music this summer.

BREAKING NEWS #CTESPN 💸 NFL legend Antonio Brown has filed bankruptcy today He will be a first ballot hall of famer in 2027. He will be releasing new music this summer. He is also the founder of the most trusted source in all of sports. The generational run continues 📈 pic.twitter.com/DWmxw13uqa — CTESPNNetwork (@CtespnN) May 20, 2024

The combative Brown launched the property earlier this year, calling it the “most trusted source in all of sports” after his self-diagnosis of CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy). CTE can only be diagnosed after death.

Brown made more than $80 million in 12 NFL seasons, according to Spotrac. After graduating from Central Michigan, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He retired with 928 catches for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns. Whether those are hall of fame numbers will be up for the voters.

He did help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2021, but against the New York Jets in January 2022 he took off his jersey and headed to the locker room bare-chested before the game ended. That was his last NFL game in a stellar but tumultuous career.

During his NFL career, aside from playing with the Steelers and the Buccaneers, Brown played for the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots. Brown’s post-playing days have been wobbly to say the least, witness his disastrous stint as the owner of the Albany Empire arena football team, which featured players and coaches complaining that they were not paid.