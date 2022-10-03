Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Sexually Harrasses Woman in Pool By Exposing Genitals

Former NFL superstar Antonio Brown may not be participating in the now but is still making plays outside.

According to The New York Post, the free agent wide receiver got a flag on a play while vacationing in Dubai several months ago. In a video, Brown is seen exposing himself to a woman as other people were in the vicinity of a hotel swimming pool. Although this occurred on May 14, the video only made the rounds last week.

Video: Antonio Brown exposes himself to stunned guests in hotel pool https://t.co/Nij6RFh6Jl pic.twitter.com/QBMxrmPEyF — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2022

The unexpected “play” took place at the Armani Hotel Dubai while he was in the United Arab Emirates to perform before an exhibition boxing contest featuring Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It was reported that the 34-year-old “rapper” who met the woman at the hotel, only had on his signature gold chains around his neck and nothing else while he was in the swimming pool. In the video, he is with the woman, and while interacting with her, he raises his body out of the water and sticks his butt in the woman’s face at least twice. She seemingly laughed off what he had just done while turning away from him.

In a reported second video clip, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player tried to tie a head scarf around the same woman’s head after he had taken that scarf from someone else in the pool. He proceeds to lift her up and throw her head first into the swimming pool. The woman swims away from Brown after he dunked her and seemingly wasn’t pleased.

Brown then allegedly pulls his penis out in the direction of the fleeing woman. Witnesses stated that he asked the woman, “You want it?” She reportedly went into the hotel to complain to the front desk.

Brown was asked to leave, and there were reports that this incident was not the only complaint against him.

After the news about the troubling incident came out, Brown went to his Twitter account to comment on his actions.

It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs. — AB (@AB84) October 1, 2022

Brown then reveals that the woman ran off with his swim trunks, and you can see that in the video.

Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read “AB having a wild night with nude female”.Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime — AB (@AB84) October 1, 2022

The football player, who is currently unsigned, used the opportunity to offer his services to any NFL team that may need his skills.