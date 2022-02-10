Antonio Brown Discloses Role as President of Donda Sports

“Donda is about ownership, empowerment, and discovering the next superheroes. This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t— we say WE WILL

As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!”

According to Complex, last week a statement was released via Twitter announcing Brown joining Donda Sports.

“Former NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown joins Donda Sports where he will join Ye and Justin LaBoy to bring an athlete’s perspective to all aspects of the organization. Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sport’s [sic] career.”

In an interview last month, Brown revealed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered him $200,000 to go to a mental health institution in an attempt to make the Buccaneers “look like they know what they’re talking about.”

According to Sporting News, the temperamental Super Bowl winner appeared on a recent episode of HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel along with his attorney Sean Burstyn, to discuss his release from the Buccaneers team.

In the episode, Brown said that the Bucs weren’t being honest about the last interaction he had on the football field. The team said that the reason Brown had an outburst on the field is that he was complaining to head coach Bruce Arians about not getting even passes thrown to him. Brown claimed that he told the team about a foot injury that wasn’t completely healed and Arians rejected that diagnosis.

His attorney has added, “We were specifically told, in writing, by the general manager [Jason Licht], ‘don’t spin this any other way.’ To the extent any of that is coming from the spin that Antonio had a spontaneous mental episode–it’s resentful, it’s hurtful and it’s a disservice to people who do suffer from mental health challenges.”