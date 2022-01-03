Antonio Brown No Longer With Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Leaving Game Shirtless While Teams Play

Controversial and oft-troubled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has most likely played his last professional football game.

After being suspended late last year by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocol by obtaining and then using a fake vaccination card, Brown made a dramatic exit from Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. The way he left the game has inevitably ended his professional football career.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the troubled Brown left the game while it was still being played and without his shirt or shoulder pads before his team pulled out a victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The wide receiver was seen removing his football gear, then throwing his shirt and gloves into the stands and politely jogging off the field toward the stadium’s tunnel. Right before doing so, he was seen doing some jumping jacks in the end zone and waving to the stadium crowd before making his final exit.

At the time of the incident late in the third quarter, the Jets were leading, 24-10.

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians pronounced that Brown “is no longer a Buc.”

Arians on AB “He is no longer a Buc” pic.twitter.com/SXkvWvs2Ly — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 2, 2022

Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused. Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out. On if he saw AB take his jersey off. “Yeah, I did. Never seen anything like it in all my years.” @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 2, 2022

Social media wasted no time in chronicling the football player and the moment he left the game.

