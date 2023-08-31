Antonio Martin Pays Homage to Black Culture and History at His LA Debonair Cigar Lounge

Military veteran Antonio Martin is elevating the vibes in Los Angeles.

Martin owns Debonair Cigar Lounge, which he created to showcase Black excellence, bring the community together, and show people where the dapper men are in the area. “You come into the lounge, there’s jazz playing, it’s smooth,” Martin told Ebony. “It’s a certain level of class, which isn’t found often in LA. We’re showing there are professionals beyond sports and acting; we’re here.”

Debonair Cigar Lounge’s inviting atmosphere provides visitors with a cultural experience that intertwines Cuban and Latin aspects of the origins of cigar making. Martin’s lounge is decorated with warm, earth tones and features photos of notable Black people.

Martin’s mission is to set a vibe throughout Los Angeles that pays homage to Black culture and history.

“Outside of smoking cigars, I want to educate people,” he said. “I want them to leave really knowing about the culture and see themselves in it. I always try to share the real origins of cigars and cigar rolling.” The Debonair team is all about amplifying social and networking opportunities—customers can find them hosting events throughout Los Angeles.

Martin relocated to Los Angeles after retiring from the Navy. His interest in the cigar industry came after a business partner turned him into a connoisseur, establishing a business in Los Angeles came with challenges.

“I wanted something in the middle of the city that was for us,” Martin shared. “…LA and surrounding areas aren’t big fans of smoking in general, so that was one of the biggest hurdles to get over. Not to mention, we’re in a niche market. Not everyone smokes cigars, and we’re in Cali, where marijuana is big. So, we really had to introduce them to cigar smoking.”

Martin credits his team and supporters for the success of his lounge.

