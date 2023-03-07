Rappers T.I., Soulja Boy, Lil Durk, and Moneybagg Introduce New Tobacco and Cannbis Line, Cignature

Four familiar rappers have all agreed to collaborate with a distributor of smoking products to launch a new tobacco line named Cignature.

According to Forbes, recording artists, T.I., Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, and Soulja Boy are each involved in the company and have their own flavors. The brand was recently introduced in Las Vegas at the Champs tradeshow.

The new company, Cignature has a product line that consists of cigars, hemp wraps, and hemp-derived CBD and delta-8 THC products. You can also find alternatives to tobacco in the form of hemp wraps that are 100% organic, non-GMO, and vegan. Cignature also offers gummies and products such as a Tangie Sunrise cartridge with delta-8, delta-11, and THCP.

With the four rappers involved in the brand, they are trying to fulfill the need for more Black ownership within the tobacco and cannabis spaces.

T.I. had an exclusive interview with the media outlet to speak on the importance of being involved in the cannabis and tobacco industries.

“Well, you know as a Black man who comes from an underserved community, I think the more we can rotate dollars within our communities, for goods and services, the more we can become a self-sustaining community and not have to look for others to have to do for we’ll be able to do for ourselves.”

The Atlanta rapper also mentioned that the product is now available in all 50 states and can also be purchased online.

“They’re currently being sold, and added to an array of retailers throughout the U.S. and online, anywhere from smoke shops to gas stations,” T.I. stated.

With people of color being caught up on the penalties of laws due to marijuana use and/or sale of it, Black people are not getting a fair share of entrepreneurial opportunities that are afforded white people. The need for equity has been a great concern since most states legalized cannabis.

“The people who have invested the most amount of attention, made the most sacrifices, they should be more eligible to participate in the cannabis industry,” said T.I.

The company has committed to donating over six figures to charities and giving back to the community. There are plans to partner with anti-tobacco organizations to provide better young people with alternatives to tobacco. Donations are also slated to go towards curating educational programs, events, and activations alongside the brand’s celebrity partners.

The flavors that are correlated with each rapper are Honey for T.I., Black Cherry for Soulja Boy, Banana for Moneybagg Yo, and Sweet Aromatic for Lil Durk.