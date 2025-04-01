Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Anxiety’ Rapper Doechii Launches Her Own Mental Health Resource Hub For Fans To Get Support The "Anxiety" rapper wanted to provide a place for fellow anxious fans to get resources.







Doechii wants to help those dealing with mental health woes like her aptly named song “Anxiety.” The rapper has launched a resource hub so fans can get support.

The Grammy winner shared the new initiative on her Instagram on March 28. Deemed “Anxietyiswatchingme.com,” the hub seeks to serve everyone battling the common mental health struggle.

“Thank you for all of the support you’ve given my song Anxiety; now let me support YOU. Share your stories, lend a listening ear, or browse through our support communities to get the support you need anonymously,” wrote the 26-year-old femcee in the post’s caption.

The Anxiety resource hub allows participants to post anonymous messages on what helps them when anxious. From activities like yoga and dancing to additional resources such as the DARE app or the Compton Wellness Collective, anxious fans seeking support and advice now have a place to go.

The move was inspired by Doechii’s own journey navigating anxiety, as listed in the hub’s description.

“Inspired by her own personal journey, Doechii presents Anxiety Is Watching Me, a resource hub for people navigating anxiety. Doechii has experienced the challenges of anxiety firsthand and is using her platform to provide resources that can help you find guidance and tools to support your mental health,” shared the platform.

The slow-burn hit was initially the rapper Sleepy Hallow’s 2023 song, which featured Doechii. The track samples Gotye’s 2011 single “Somebody I Used To Know.” However, the feature gained traction on TikTok for Doechii’s haunting vocals and lyrics. She re-released the song this month, reaching a Top 10 placement on the Billboard 100 chart.

“Anxiety, keep on tryin’ me/ I feel it quietly,” rapped Doechii on the hit record. “Tryin’ to silence me, yeah/ Anxiety, shake it off of me/ Somebody’s watchin’ me/ It’s my anxiety, yeah (Brrah).”

Doechii has not shied away from using her music to address her mental health struggles. The rapper’s other hit, “Denial Is a River,” also had lyrics where the rapper disclosed her not-so-great emotional state.

“Honestly, I can’t even f*cking cap no more/This is a really dark time for me, I’m goin’ through a lot,” she said to her alter-ego in the dramatized song.

Now, the proclaimed “Swamp Princess” is allowing everyone to lean on one another as they overcome anxiety one day at a time.

The description added, “This is also a place where you can find comfort in knowing that there are others on the journey, as well. Nobody has to walk the path alone. Welcome to a place of connection, healing, and empowerment.

