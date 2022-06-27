‘Anything Is Possible’: Teyana Taylor Launches New Fashion Line, JuJuBeez, With Daughter Junie

A celebrity mommy and daughter duo has just emerged! Multi-hyphenate entertainer Teyana Taylor and her six-year-old daughter Iman “Junie” Shumpert are now the iconic design duo behind a new fashion line, JuJuBeez.

The new collection is inspired by Taylor’s love for the “collision of masculine and feminine styles within her own wardrobe” while boasting to bring a new meaning to “effortless mommy [and] me style,” the fashion line’s website states.

“I’ve always wanted to create a world for Junie that shows there are no limits, fear isn’t real, and you can do whatever you dream to do,” Taylor said, per Women’s Wear Daily.

“This is one of many steps in an effort to change the narrative that is placed on women while growing up and being told what they can and cannot do. I want to change that narrative, and I will — anything is possible.”

The 31-year-old singer and choreographer teamed up with the next-gen fashion brand incubator, Thmbl, to build the collection. Dubbed a “mama-and-mini collection,” according to Taylor, the new line intentionally offers matching adult and children’s activewear styles for parents to twin with their kids. It also features hoodies, jackets, leggings, shorts, and bucket hats in various colors and several graphic prints. The JuJuBeez logo is adorned across the kids’ varsity jackets and bucket hats. Prices range from $20 to $129.

The Aunties co-founder excitedly took to Instagram last week to share the news of the new fashion venture.

“Sooooo I have some exciting newwwsssss…..I teamed up with boss lady @babyjunie4 [and] her clothing brand @jujubeezclothing for a special mommy and me desert collection with @thmbl. We’ve been working on this for a [minute and are] sooooooooo excited to share with you guys!!” Taylor captioned a series of campaign photos.

“For Junie and I, it was all about effortless style — easy pieces that we could incorporate within our day-to-day,” Taylor explained.

“We play with a lot of neutrals that very much fit into my aesthetic, alongside bold graphic prints. Our first collection features active and loungewear styles that will have you acing the drop-off outfit of the day and your mini setting the hallway trends.”

The upcoming fall season will see an expansion of JuJuBeez’s activewear offerings, according to WWD.