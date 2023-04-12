Aoki Lee Simmons Reacts To Her Mother Being Snubbed In Vogue’s Tribute Cover to Karl Lagerfeld

Aoki Lee Simmons is not here for her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, not being included in Vogue’s tribute cover to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Vogue is honoring the legacy of the late German fashion designer who passed away in 2019 with its latest cover that features “ten of the models that Lagerfeld loved most.” The famed fashion magazine unveiled the cover for the May issue on Tuesday via an Instagram post explaining the theme behind the cover.

“Vogue’s May issue is a celebration of Karl Lagerfeld,” they captioned the post. “For the cover story, shot at Paris’s @le_grand_palais amid a sweeping renovation, we asked ten designers inspired by Lagerfeld’s visionary work to interpret it anew.

“Their creations appear on ten of the models that Lagerfeld loved most,” the caption continued before naming the featured models.

“Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid, and Devon Aoki.”

However, after catching wind of the cover and the 10 models it chose to feature, Kimora Lee’s youngest daughter decided to defend her mother’s honor and her close relationship with Lagerfeld. Aoki Lee shared her own post reminding the public of Kimora’s legacy modeling for Lagerfeld as the “youngest bride of Chanel.”

“Let us not forget the youngest Chanel bride, Karl muse and his “face of the 21st century” at age 13,” Aoki shared in her caption.

“straight from the suburbs of St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of a single mother and first gen Korean immigrant, the maker of the wayyy♥️✨ @kimoraleesimmons I’m always so proud of you mom!”

Aoki’s post came on the same day as Vogue’s and seemingly took aim at the outlet for snubbing her mother. Followers of the Harvard scholar took notice and reacted to her tribute to Kimora.

“was looking for her on new vogue cover,” one fan said.

“Should’ve been in that new Vogue cover fr!!!” added another.

Kimora doesn’t need to respond to Vogue’s subtle snub. She has a firecracker daughter who’s not afraid to make her voice heard.