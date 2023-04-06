Apollo-Ready! UpStaged, Where ‘March Madness Meets Pitch Perfect,’ Takes Over The Fragmented Student Performing Arts Market

Enter UpStaged, where the arts are celebrated and rewarded.

Picture this — Harlem’s world-famous Apollo Theater buzzing with soulful percussions of footsteps, claps, and spoken word. Over 150 steppers set the iconic stage ablaze with poly-rhythmic movement and school pride at the upcoming 2023 National High School Performing Arts (NHSPA) Step Championship.

This history-making soiree, hosted and co-produced by UpStaged, the proud innovators in student “March Madness meets Pitch Perfect“-like competitions, is a must-see!

This high anticipation follows the devastating COVID-19 global pandemic and its alarming impact on 50% of high school step teams who disappeared during that time, according to the NHSPA. And yet UpStaged has continued to empower our world’s student performers to passionately celebrate the joy of competition.

What better way to re-energize than reuniting under one legendary roof?

Operating under the brands UpStaged, National Collegiate Performing Arts (NCPA), National High School Performing Arts (NHSPA), and National Summer Camp Performing Arts (NSCPA), the NYC- and LA-based College and High School Performing Arts platform is solidifying its indelible mark on the untapped, fragmented student performing market.

And yet there is more to the madness. UpStaged not only delivers the visually-rich content, but they strive to pour resources into student performers.

Talent and business leadership pave the way

From New York City’s Carnegie Hall to Lincoln Center, UpStaged Entertainment Group has been lighting up live and virtual stages since they began hosting in 2017. With an incredibly passionate team, including Director of Talent and Financial Management Victoria Duruh and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hartman, UpStaged is highlighting the woeful disparities among performing arts genres compared to NCAA athletic programs.

“There are Business Week, Economist other rankings for colleges, law schools, engineering programs, med schools, sports programs etc. There is no comprehensive analysis, review and rankings of performing arts programs, particularly focused on the broadest level of performing arts offerings,” Duruh and Hartman said in a statement obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Hartman added, “Other people know a capella better, step better, gospel or one of the 25 in terms of the universe. We’ve spent hundreds of calls with universities on this. We have to acknowledge on it. So, ‘You can’t believe no-one’s done it, you sure no-one’s done it, then why has no-one done it?'”

As global demand expands at an unprecedented rate, UpStaged has reached out to over 400 universities to gain a better understanding of the collegiate performing arts landscape. They surveyed staff from dance departments, Black Student Unions, student activities, DEI directors, and student affairs and could not get a clear picture of the number of step teams currently performing at many of the schools surveyed.

A builder of the U.S. Sports Film Festival, Hartman brings a Wall Street leadership style alongside a passion for sports, performing arts, and building things. He emphasizes the lack of schools’ knowledge on how to monetize performing arts.

For example, many college step teams are underfunded and do not have the organizational infrastructure of college sports, such as an advisor or an athletic director. Many are even relegated to GoFundMe campaigns and local fundraising to fund their competitions. According to NHCPA research, “college step teams receive on average approximately .01% of the funds allocated to an average Crew Team from a division I University athletic program.” So, UpStaged offers crowdfunding and equity investments opportunities.

Hartman proclaimed, “At some point, we are going to be creating the Business Week-type rankings. We’re going to be doing it for performing arts. Because then schools will care.”

Hailing from a business savvy, Nigerian family, Duruh strives to create routine and structure at UpStaged. It was instilled in her at an early age the importance of education. She brings a tenacity that was she famous for in the modeling industry. After suffering a major stroke 12 years ago, the renowned fashion and model industry talent agent, casting director, and producer embarked on a major pivot.

At UpStaged, Duruh is now responsible for recruiting the talent, overseeing hiring, and on-boarding professionals to recruit and manage the talent in Step, a cappella and DJs in NYC and LA, and more.

“UpStaged is the NCAA, a national college performing arts, passionate about two things, education and performing arts. For me as well. It’s models and education, hands down,” Duruh said, who makes it her business to invite top agents in the fashion industry to watch students steal the show.

Moving on up to the Apollo

Elevating non-Greek performers, the Championship puts a spotlight on an art form that has a grand tradition of unity and camaraderie. Step has been passed through generations.

In that same spirit, guests can expect a full weekend of service, celebration, and stepping. In addition to the announcement of the National Champion crown, the line-up of events will include an HBCU pre-event reception Saturday (Delaware State, Florida A&M, Howard and Lincoln), a college panel for Harlem youth and families, and a celebrity after party.

“we will have the famous Harry Belafonte family coming in, and this is awesome. I know the family for many, many years and his granddaughter, amazing,” Duruh said. “She sings, she dance. She’s a model, activist. And she’s excited to be a part of UpStaged Entertainment Group, and she’s 19 years old at Columbia University.”

If you haven’t already, don’t forget to get to snag your tickets at ticketmaster.com and The Apollo box office.