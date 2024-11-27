News by Kandiss Edwards Queen Latifah To Host Kennedy Center Honors, Apollo Theater Named Recipient Black Icon, Queen Latifah will host award show honoring Iconic Black American Institution, the Apollo theater.







Queen Latifah, born Dana Owens, will host the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors. The legendary femcee will honor a great Black American institution–The Apollo.

As a part of the 2023 Kennedy Center’s 46th recipient class, Latifah is the first female rapper to receive the Honor. The Equalizer actress is only the second rapper ever after LL Cool J joined the 2017 class. Only a short year later, the Queen is back to bestow recognition on a new class of honorees.

The Apollo Theaters’ recognition is a pleasant addition to the lineup. Opening in 1934 on Harlem’s 125th St, the Apollo claims to be the largest Black performing arts institute in America. The non-profit institute has hosted Black American icons—like James Brown, the Jackson 5, Beyonce, and a host of others—throughout its history.

The Kennedy Center cited the legendary theater’s longevity and commitment to highlighting Black American culture as the reasons for its recognition:

“For nine decades, the legendary Apollo—the soul of American culture—has played a vital role in cultivating emerging artists, launching legends, and serving as a center of innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. The largest performing arts institution committed to Black culture and creativity, The Apollo is a beacon of the Harlem community recognized for celebrating, creating, and presenting performances inspired by Black American culture, which has shaped popular culture globally. “

ONLY ON #CBSMORNINGS: The Grateful Dead, Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt, Arturo Sandoval and the Apollo Theater are this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees. #KCHonors



Watch the Kennedy Center Honors later this year on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/7JOob3Dbnq — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 18, 2024

Latifah hosting the honors as another great Black institution, the Apollo, is recognized as fitting. The UNITY rapper is a foundational figure in the Black artistic community. Her career is robust and varied. Owens, long ago, broke out of her female MC box and began to excel in other areas. To date, she has been acknowledged by the Grammy Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes and Academy Awards. The Bessie actress and producer is a true example of what breaking the mold looks like.

It is unclear who will take the stage to honor the Iconic American Institution. The ceremony will air on CBS on December 22, 2024, from 8:30 to 11:00 pm ET/PT and stream on the Kennedy Center’s official site.

RELATED CONTENT: Queen Latifah Shares How Her Queen Collective Creates Growth In Hollywood Through Inclusivity