‘Purple Rain’ Muse Apollonia Says Prince Would Be Against His Estate Controlling Her Name

Apollonia, who starred in Prince’s “Purple Rain” musical film and was considered the singer’s muse, has called out the late singer’s estate for their attempts to restrict her name and image. She was also the lead singer for the group Apollonia 6.

The model, singer, and actress of the stage name filed a new motion in her lawsuit against his estate Jan. 16, claiming the entity is working against the wishes of Prince. In the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone, Apollonia argued that Prince supported her career using the name. She says this contradicts his estate’s current efforts to limit her career opportunities after trademarking the name.

The estate’s Paisley Park Enterprises acquired the trademark in June 2025, further escalating matters by trying to cancel her other registrations and applications. However, Apollonia, real name Patricia Kotero, has opted to fight back against the control of the brand she continued using nearly a decade after Prince’s death.

The filing details a conversation allegedly had between Apollonia and Prince, just months before he died in April 2016.

“During our conversations that evening, Prince was adamant that we continue with our ventures such as musical performances, merchandising, and audiovisual projects, and that he wanted us both to use our Apollonia and Apollonia 6 trademarks in order to be able to earn a living, stay creative, and be financially secure in our later years,” Apollonia wrote.



The two developed a long-time friendship after the Kotero starred in the hallmark film by Prince. The Oscar-winning film, alongside its iconic soundtrack album, became a cultural phenomenon and a cornerstone of the rock star’s legacy.

Prince then created a girl group, Apollonia 6, named after the film’s main love interest and Kotero’s adopted persona. The singer went on to use the name in later projects and media appearances.

Apollonia also believes that none of the current legal battles would exist if Prince still lived. She asserted that the estate is “usurping his wishes” toward his “lifelong friend” and creative partner.

The filing added, “He would be appalled by the unbecoming conduct of PPE and the efforts by PPE to usurp his wishes. I do not trust PPE, and I am afraid that if PPE is able to accomplish its goal of taking the Apollonia Marks from me, my identity will be lost, my rights will be diminished, my business will be interrupted, and I will be unable to use the Apollonia marks without repercussion from PPE.”

Apollonia initially sued the estate in August, prompting the defendants to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in October. In the filing, the estate claimed that they never sought legal action against the singer, calling the matter an issue for the U.S. Trademark’s office to decide on.

