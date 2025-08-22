News by Kandiss Edwards Apollonia Fights To Stop Prince Estate From Trademarking Her Name Patty Kotero, known as Apollonia, has formally asked a federal judge to confirm her rights to the name she’s used professionally for decades.







Actress and singer Patty Kotero, better known as Apollonia, has formally asked a federal judge to confirm her rights to the name she’s used professionally for decades.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, Kotero seeks a court declaration that she owns the “Apollonia” trademark. Kotero intends to stop R&B legend Prince’s estate, Paisley Park Enterprises, from canceling her trademark registrations. She says the estate filed its own application for “Apollonia” in June and sought to wipe out her existing claims.

“In fact, Prince himself consented to and encouraged Apollonia in her professional endeavors as ‘Apollonia,’” the filing states per Reuters. “There is only one Apollonia, and Apollonia is the source of the goods and services provided under this name.”

Kotero’s lawsuit reveals that neither Prince nor any of his representatives raised concerns about her using the name while he was alive. She argues that the established use of her legacy moniker should stop any late claim from being valid. Without court intervention, she explains, the estate could force her to stop using her well-known stage name or bring a trademark infringement suit against her.

Her team says this is more than a branding issue. The use of “Apollonia” is her identity, her career, and her livelihood.

Apollonia Kotero’s connection to her stage name dates back to 1984, when Prince cast her as his co-star in Purple Rain. Additionally, the star introduced her as the lead singer of Apollonia 6. From that moment, “Apollonia” became more than a screen credit. The name became her professional identity. The stage name is tied to her music, acting, and decades of live performances. She’s continued to record, tour, and make public appearances under the name for over 40 years. During these years, she carved out a career independent of Prince’s estate.

The case, Kotero v. Paisley Park Enterprises, is now before the Central District of California and waiting for initial court action. So far, neither the estate nor Sony Music has offered a response.

