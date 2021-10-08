Apple Developer Academy Opens In Detroit To Teach App Development

This week, Apple has welcomed its inaugural class of developers and entrepreneurs to the Apple Developer Academy in Detroit.

The academy is Apple’s first in the U.S. and will help prepare its students for jobs in the tech industry and iOS app economy. Students will learn the fundamentals of coding, design, marketing, project management, and more, focusing on inclusivity and making a positive impact in their communities.

The academy was launched in collaboration with Michigan State University and is part of Apple’s $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative addressing systemic racism and expanding opportunities for communities of color across the nation.

“We believe apps for everyone should be designed by everyone, and that all aspiring developers and entrepreneurs should have the opportunity to be a part of the thriving app economy,” Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, said in a release. “Detroit has an incredible entrepreneurial spirit, powered by creativity and inclusion, and we’re thrilled to welcome this inaugural class of creators as we start classes at the Apple Developer Academy, the first of its kind in the US. Through the power of technology and innovation, we are proud to be helping prepare these innovators for new opportunities.”

The academy’s curriculum is designed to ensure graduates leave with the necessary tech and iOS app skills to contribute to an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs across the country.

The Apple Developer Academy’s first class is a diverse group of 100 people between 18 and 60. The first class will receive 10 months of comprehensive app development and entrepreneurial training to give them the tools necessary to thrive in the tech industry.

Apple’s Developer Academy is located in a new, custom-designed space in the First National Bank building. Enrollment is available at no cost, and students do not need previous coding experience.

“Our goal is to create new pathways and new opportunities for a diverse group of 21st-century tech leaders, and we’re proud to be working with Apple to bring this vision to life,” said Sarah Gretter, Michigan State University’s lead of the Detroit Apple Developer Academy.

“I’m inspired by our first class of students, and can’t wait to see where this journey takes them—whether it’s starting a new business, creating a new app, or developing marketable new skills.”