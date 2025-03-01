Entertainment by Mary Spiller Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, And More Reveal Hollywood’s Secrets In New Doc ‘Number One On The Call Sheet 'Number One On The Call Sheet' premieres March 28 on Apple TV.







Apple TV released a new trailer for an upcoming documentary featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest Black stars discussing the industry and their roles within it. “Number One on the Call Sheet,” featuring Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, and Jamie Foxx, among others, premieres March 28.

The Apple TV two-part documentary will put a spotlight on Hollywood’s Black cinema stars and allow them to open up about their path to greatness.

“Number One on the Call Sheet” offers a raw and honest in tackling the challenges they have faced in Hollywood.

“Number One on the Call Sheet” actually features two films. The first is “Black Leading Men in Hollywood,” and is directed by Academy Award-winner Reginald Hudlin, and the second is “Black Leading Women in Hollywood,” directed by Shola Lynch, an NAACP Image Award-winner.

Hudlin explained in a press release, “It doesn’t matter what business you’re in. Learning about their mindset, their grit, and their unique definitions of success will be inspirational to every viewer. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Both parts of the documentary hope to highlight a collective story of how Black actors have paved their own way in an industry that has a history of marginalizing and undervaluing them.

The Apple TV show has an all-star lineup, listing names like Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Viola Davis, Morris Chestnut, Michael B. Jordan, Taraji P. Henson, and Octavia Spencer to sit in honest interviews on how they’re to stardom.

“Number One on the Call Sheet” is produced by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner, and Dan Cogan. The two-part documentary will include content that spans generations of Black Hollywood juggernauts discussing the reality of navigating the industry and having historic milestones.

“‘Number One on the Call Sheet’ celebrates the grit, strength, and brilliance of those who came before us while uplifting the next generation,” Bassett said in a press release. “It’s an honor to pay homage to the legends and shine a light on the limitless possibilities ahead for Black and brown talent.”

