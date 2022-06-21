Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Star Apple Watts Making Progress From Tragic Accident

Apple Watts’ sister gave fans the first video update on the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star as she continues to heal from her near-fatal car accident.

Natalie Nunn reposted the video, which many found painful to watch, on Sunday showing Apple in upbeat spirits while struggling to get her message across.

“MAN THIS HURTS MY HEART! Today Apple watts went live after her horrible accident she had but she’s finally talking and healing,” Natalie captioned the video.

Natalie’s new show on Zeus network follows a house full of “Baddies” vying to be the top contender in the house. Natalie revealed that Apple was set to appear on Baddies South until her unfortunate car accident three months ago.

“AND SHE WAS ACTUALLY SUPPOSE[d] TO BE ON BADDIES SOUTH AND THIS WAS ON HER MIND TODAY,” Natalie continued. “SHE WAS SO EXCITED TO BE APART (sic) OF THE PROJECT! AND THEN SHE GOT INTO HER ACCIDENT!”

Natalie, an original Bad Girls Club star who has been working to revive the brand with new spin-offs on Zeus, ended her message by encouraging the public to support Apple’s GoFundMe campaign.

“IM SO SAD I LOVE U SIS ….. ANYONE WHO WANTS TO DONATE AND HELP YOU CAN GO TO HER SISTERS (sic) GO FUND IN HER BIO,” Natalie wrote.

Apple has been fighting for her life since fiery car crash in March left two breaks in her neck, a shattered arm, and a brain injury, TMZ reported. Apple has been breathing on her own but receiving oxygen to aid in the healing process.

She initially wasn’t able to communicate but her sister’s video update shows that the LAHH star has regained consciousness and her ability to speak. After seeing the video, many sent their prayers and support to Apple Watts.