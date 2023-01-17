Apryl Jones Denies She and Taye Diggs Broke Up After They Unfollowed Each Other

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones might not be following each other on Instagram, but that doesn’t mean the couple has officially called it quits.

Jones shut down breakup rumors that started to surface after fans noticed she and Diggs were no longer following each other. According to the Love & Hip Hop alumna, she and Diggs are doing just fine and are actually appearing in a movie together, The Shade Room reported.

According to Jones, following each other on social media doesn’t matter when you’re grown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The breakup rumors first started to spread after Diggs posted a video singing a song to celebrate his son’s win in a basketball game. For some reason, fans started questioning The Best Man star, asking “Where’s Apryl?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta)

Diggs and Jones met through TikTok in December 2021, US Weekly reported.

“I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious,” Diggs told Distractify in March 2022. “She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.”

His comments on the budding romance came one month after they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of film Incarnation.

“I LAUGH MY ASS OFF WITH YOU! YOU’RE SO F’ING DOPE!!!!!” Jones wrote on Instagram at the time.

“@aprylsjones Who? Me? I’m the lucky one,” Diggs wrote in response.

In July 2022, he opened up about how much “fun” he was having with the former reality star.

“We’re cool, we’re enjoying ourselves. We’re having a lot of fun,” he told Fox 5 New York. “These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can, and that kind of helps us out.”

By August, Diggs posted a heartfelt Instagram video where he gushed about his relationship with Jones.

“As an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you’re blessed with,” he said. “The fact that this woman is in love with me, like, I don’t under—I can’t—that’s how I know. Praise you, Lord Jesus, Buddha, or universe, ’cause somehow she’s…she’s nice, and she’s with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta)

“For all you people out there who don’t think there’s a God or no higher being or no higher force, f—k y’all, and I know there is, ’cause someone’s looking out after me,” he quipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones)

Jones recently posted Diggs on Instagram to celebrate his birthday. The post is still up, so if she says they’re still together, the fans should believe her.