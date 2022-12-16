Family of Coach Killed by Ex-NFL Player’s Brother: League ‘Failed To Vet Coaches,’ Sues for $1M

The family of a youth football coach who was allegedly shot and killed in August by former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub Salik Talib, has filed a lawsuit against the brothers.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the family of Michael Hickmon, who was killed while coaching a youth football game, filed a lawsuit in Dallas County. The family is suing Big XII Sports League and Family Services, along with the Talib brothers, accusing the league of failing to vet coaches and to provide a safe environment and adequate security.

Hickmon’s family claims Aqib initiated the fight that led to the shooting that ended Hickmon’s life on August 13. Yaqub has been accused of shooting the 43-year-old football coach at the game that took place in Lancaster, Texas.

Hickmon’s family, which includes his wife, daughter, and parents, is looking to be compensated for more than $1 million.

The attorney representing the Hickmon family, Kyle Findley, stated that league officials and coaches named in the lawsuit failed to “hold themselves to the standards our community would want.”

“People involved in youth sports should be upstanding role models. Obviously in this tragedy, that did not happen.”

In September, according to CNN, a Dallas County grand jury indicted Yaqub. He was accused of pulling out a weapon on Hickmon after coaches from opposing teams were arguing over officiating by the referees.

Court documents revealed that a grand jury found that Yaqub Talib “did unlawfully then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Michael Hickmon.” The documents stated that he intended to cause bodily injury and by shooting his weapon, committing an act that was “clearly dangerous to human life” when he allegedly shot the coach.

A video showing the actions leading up to the violent incident revealed that Aqib initiated the fight, which led to Yaqub firing the fatal bullets, WFAA reported.

“He ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the [referee’s] face,” witness Heith Mayes said. Several other people said Aqib started the altercation when he became upset about the referees’ calls during the game.