Education by Mitti Hicks Education Dept. To Delist Architecture As Professional Degree The move stems from the terms of the One Big Beautiful Bill.







The Trump administration is delisting architecture as a professional degree by the U.S. Department of Education, which could have a significant impact on students and the industry.

As Dezeen reports, the declassification of architecture stems from the terms of the One Big Beautiful Bill. Provision of federal student loans will be overhauled beginning July 1, 2026. Borrowing amounts will be determined based on whether a degree is considered professional.

The move from the Trump administration has angered the industry. In a statement from the American Institute of Architects (AIA), leaders say they “strongly oppose” any proposal or policy that fails to recognize architects as professionals, particularly when it comes to designating which degrees qualify for student loan caps.

“The title of ‘architect’ is earned through years of rigorous education, extensive professional examinations, and a demanding licensing process,” the AIA released in a statement. “To classify otherwise dismisses the expertise, professional standards, and dedication that define the profession.”

The AIA also warned that lowering the loan cap will reduce the number of architects who can afford to pursue this professional degree and harm American leadership in this field.

In America, an architecture degree costs between $100,000 and $180,00 for a five-year bachelor of architecture (B.Arch) program. For graduate-level programs, the average annual cost hovers around $30,000, according to B Young Design.

According to the bill, starting July 1 next year, the maximum annual amount of Federal Direct Unsubsidized Stafford loans that a graduate student who is not a professional student may borrow in any academic year or its equivalent is $20,500. A professional student may borrow a maximum of $50,000.

Unfortunately, architecture isn’t the only professional occupation the Department of Education wants to delist. The department has officially excluded nursing in its recently revamped definition of “professional degree” programs.

“At a time when healthcare in our country faces a historic nurse shortage and rising demands, limiting nurses’ access to funding for graduate education threatens the very foundation of patient care,” said Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, president of the American Nurses Association, in a statement

She added, “In many communities across the country, particularly in rural and underserved areas, advanced practice registered nurses ensure access to essential, high-quality care that would otherwise be unavailable. We urge the Department of Education to recognize nursing as the essential profession it is and ensure access to loan programs that make advanced nursing education possible.”

RELATED CONTENT: American Institute Of Architects Elects First Black Woman President