News by Mary Spiller Sexual Betrayal in the Barracks? Army Doctor Accused Of Secretly Filming Women During Intimate Exams, Lawsuit Claims An Army gynecologist stationed at Fort Hood has been suspended amid allegations that he secretly filmed dozens of female patients’ intimate exams — sparking what may be one of the largest misconduct scandals in U.S. military history.







An Army major and gynecologist at Fort Hood, Texas, has been pulled off duty after investigators say he secretly recorded intimate examinations of female patients and inappropriately touched at least one woman, according to a civil lawsuit and a CNN exclusive source.



Maj. Blaine McGraw, who worked at Fort Hood and previously at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, is accused in a lawsuit of repeatedly groping a patient and surreptitiously filming her during pelvic and breast exams. Military investigators reportedly discovered thousands of images and videos on his phone taken “over the course of multiple years,” the lawsuit states, and more than 60 women have since come forward with similar accusations.



The alarm was first raised when a combat veteran attending a gynecological appointment with his pregnant wife said he noticed McGraw’s phone in his pocket, with the camera lens pointed outward — something he says was not there earlier. Upon checking, he believed the device was recording.

After notifying staff at the hospital, according to sources, he later told investigators, “I just caught a doctor recording my wife’s vagina!”



In the lawsuit, one Jane Doe claims McGraw groped her during intimate exams. More disturbing, investigators recovered massive volumes of media on McGraw’s phone, showing “scores of female patients, many of whom remain unidentified.” Attorneys for the accusers say the number of potential victims could increase, as the Army plans to notify approximately 3,000 patients who saw McGraw at Fort Hood and Tripler.



Lawyer Andrew Cobos, representing some of the accusers, said, “The potential magnitude of this harm is, to my knowledge, unprecedented in Army history.” He noted the case involves “two major military installations, two different chains of command, thousands of military spouses and soldiers who fell under his care.”



Several alleged victims described frustrating attempts to report McGraw before his suspension. One Army spouse told CNN she tried multiple times in late 2024 to alert Fort Hood officials, but was repeatedly bounced between departments and disconnected before anyone would take a complaint.



Another woman, using the pseudonym Megan, said she refused repeated requests for a vaginal exam — “I looked at him like … ‘It’s a sinus infection; I don’t need an exam,’” she recalled. She also insisted on a chaperone, but said McGraw told her staff were too busy. Despite her objections, she alleges he made contact she found invasive during the exam.



Sources say McGraw faced earlier complaints as far back as 2022 while at Tripler Army Medical Center, where one patient claimed he recorded her pelvic exam on his phone. According to the lawsuit, his chain of command dismissed the claims rather than removing him from patient care.



An internal Army source told CNN that McGraw was “administratively corrected” over a 2022 after-hours incident but not criminally charged. In 2024, another internal complaint alleged he touched a patient’s anus during a procedure; officials reportedly deemed it “unsubstantiated.”



In response to the allegations, the Army has begun sending letters to past patients of McGraw, and investigators have begun interviewing women identified from the recovered media. The Fort Hood Medical Center said in a public statement that it “recognizes the great trust and responsibility inherent in caring for our soldiers, families, and beneficiaries” and will continue to support everyone involved in the process.



McGraw has not yet faced criminal charges. His attorney, Daniel Conway, told CNN they “have seen a significant number of new allegations … but beyond the allegations themselves, … no records to support that patients were touched in a way that was not medically indicated.” He added that they plan to cooperate further.



Advocates for military survivors are raising alarms that this case reflects deeper, systemic failures. The scandal draws parallels to ongoing debates about reporting structures, victim support, and accountability in the military — especially in light of earlier reforms launched after the 2020 murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén.



Shannon Hough, founder of the advocacy group Shield of Sisters, said she’s spoken to dozens of women who say they tried to report McGraw before. “Every single one” told her their complaint was ignored, she claims. As McGraw’s case gains public attention, she warns: “If they don’t hear us now…then there’s no hope.”

