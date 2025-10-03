News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Arrests Made In Suspected Fort Valley State Hazing Incident 'The City of Fort Valley Police Department has concluded its criminal investigation regarding the FVSU Blue Machine Marching Band and has found sufficient evidence to support charges of hazing. As a result, arrests have been made in connection with the case.'







About a week after Fort Valley State University suspended its Blue Marching Band due to allegations of hazing, the university announced that the suspension would continue, as local police had made arrests.

A Facebook post from the school stated that the Fort Valley Police Department has arrested several students after completing its investigation into the hazing allegations. Although the police have concluded their investigation, officials at Fort Valley State have stated that they have initiated an independent administrative investigation in accordance with the university’s policies. The band will miss this week’s homecoming events as a result.

“The City of Fort Valley Police Department has concluded its criminal investigation regarding the FVSU Blue Machine Marching Band and has found sufficient evidence to support charges of hazing. As a result, arrests have been made in connection with the case.

“The University is engaged in an independent administrative investigation in accordance with FVSU policy, USG policy, and the Stop Campus Hazing Act. The ongoing process is comprehensive and involves additional steps beyond the investigation. Until the process is complete, the band will remain under suspension and will not perform this weekend.”

The university stated that the top priority for the school is the safety and well-being of its students, as well as the Wildcat community.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the investigation was spurred by a campus police incident report, which stated that officers spoke with five women, between the ages of 18 and 21, about a potential hazing incident. There were two alleged victims involved in the incident that took place Sept. 24.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Jamaica Baisden, as two students, 20-year-old Jayla Williams and 21-year-old Arika Tolbert, were arrested on hazing charges by the Fort Valley Police Department.

Fort Valley State’s homecoming is slated to take place Oct. 4 with a football game against Central State University.

