Arsonists Burn Down Louisiana Home Reportedly Owned by Beyonce and Jay-Z

Police are investigating a suspicious fire classified as arson at a home in New Orleans that is believed to be owned by music moguls Beyoncé and Jay-Z, NBC News reports.

A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson said Thursday a “suspicious” person was reported to be lurking around the property when the fire started.

UPDATE: NOPD confirms the fire at the home reportedly owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z is being investigated as simple arson. PD received tip about suspicious person around the same time/ area as fire. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/3P4ThP4LeV — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) July 22, 2021



According to reports, Louisiana state records and Orleans Parish property records name the listed owner is linked to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment L.L.C. The superstar couple reportedly purchased the 13,292-square-foot home located in the city’s historic Garden District.

Zillow listed the home as “seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, bold arched windows, 25-foot ceilings, and a rooftop garden.” It comes with views of the city— including the Mississippi River Bridge and the Superdome.

Additionally, according to the outlet, property records show Sugarcane Park LLC as the owner, which shares a mailing address with the management company, Parkwood Entertainment LLC in New York City, that Beyoncé founded.

On Thursday, police said the fire was being classified as arson.

“The report for this incident is still pending approval, so we cannot provide additional details at this time,” the police spokesperson said in an email to the outlet.

According to Zillow, Beyonce and Jay-Z purchased a historic 1925 mansion in New Orleans’ romantic Garden District for $2.6 million.

The singer has a lot of love for NOLA and, back in 2018, purchased a 7,500 sq. ft 100-year-old stone church that was listed at $850,000.

The church has served its time, and many members had passed on, but Bey had plans to revitalize the early 20th-century staple, TMZ reported.