Arts and Culture by Ida Harris Jacolby Satterwhite Receives Inaugural ‘Artists Living With Cancer Grant’ At Rema Hort Mann Fund 30th Anniversary Gala The new Artists Living with Cancer Grant bridges RHMF’s core missions by providing at least $10,000 in unrestricted funds to 10 New York City-area visual artists currently undergoing cancer treatment.







Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite took center stage as a key honoree at the Rema Hort Mann Fund (RHMF) 30th Anniversary Gala on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Tribeca Rooftop. Satterwhite, a two-time survivor diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma, a type of bone cancer that usually affects long bones in your arms or legs, at age 11, has a personal health journey that served as the inspiration for RHMF’s newest expansion: the Artists Living with Cancer Grant.

During the organization’s milestone celebration, Satterwhite was named the inaugural recipient of the award and received a $25,000 special recognition grant presented by Courtney J. Martin, executive director of the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation.



“When I was 12 years old, I was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma,” Satterwhite told Gala attendees. “My doctor at that time was like, oh, you only have a 60% chance of living. And I didn’t even know what cancer was. And then he also told me, I know you like to draw a lot. I see you drawing and painting all the time. You’re going to probably have to remove your right arm—I’m right-handed—Or you won’t be able to move your arm if you wake up with it.”

Satterwhite continued: “When I woke up with the arm, I could move my hand and forearm. That gratitude remained with me, and my entire life became about being a bullet train of ambition to make a mark that feels immortal just in case it comes back again.”

The gala brought together more than 300 art supporters, collectors, and advocates, raising $1.5 million toward RHMF’s expanded three-pillar grant portfolio. The foundation was established in 1995 in memory of Rema Hort Mann, following her passing from stomach cancer at age 30, and to date, has provided $9.5 million in rapid-response funding to more than 650 emerging artists and 2,400 cancer patients over three decades. The new Artists Living with Cancer Grant bridges RHMF’s core missions by providing at least $10,000 in unrestricted funds to 10 New York City-area visual artists currently undergoing cancer treatment.

In addition to Satterwhite, the 30th-anniversary event formally recognized RHMF Founder Susan Hort and philanthropic leaders George Wells and Manfred Rantner. Hort received the Legacy Award from her daughter, Dr. Shoshana Hort, honoring her decades of leadership and advocacy for early-career artists, as well as her role as an avid collector of over 5,000 artworks. Philanthropists George Wells and Manfred “Manny” Rantner were presented with the Philanthropic Leadership Award by acclaimed artist Mickalene Thomas. The couple was recognized for their institutional patronage, mentorship of creators, and early sponsorship of the Artists Living with Cancer Grant. During their acceptance remarks, Rantner reflected on his 30 years as a pediatric ICU nurse and the healing role of art, while Wells spoke on turning personal family loss into community action.

“It’s really such an honor to be recognized together in a way and by an organization that affects two things that are so near and dear to us both,” Wells said. “I lost my grandfather and my father to cancer. It’s especially meaningful to be celebrated here on the 30th anniversary by such a tremendous organization as the Rema Hort Mann Fund. In a world full of so much trauma today, it’s nice to see and be in part recognized by an organization that turned trauma into triumph and that has impacted so many people, so many artists, and so many families and communities impacted by cancer.”

The evening featured a benefit auction conducted in partnership with Phillips and led by auctioneer Jeremiah Evarts, showcasing donated works from celebrated artists including Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Kehinde Wiley, Derrick Adams, Allison Janae Hamilton, Paul Mpagi Sepuya, Cheyenne Julien, Leasho Johnson, Hasani Sahlehe, Dana Schutz, and Russell Craig.

Check out the artwork below: